Collapsible Rigid Containers Market: Quantitative Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2019-2025

market segmentation describing the scope of the study. This is to outline the significance of collapsible rigid containers as a product, and the impact of their market growth on the industry.

The Porter’s Analysis section ensures a thorough understanding of the level of competition in the collapsible rigid containers market. Porter’s Analysis for the global collapsible rigid containers market has been covered for bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat of substitutes and new entrants, and the intensity of competition. This is followed by market dynamics and an overview of the global collapsible rigid containers market, which includes FMI analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities that are affecting the growth of the collapsible rigid containers market.

On the basis of product, the global collapsible rigid containers market is segmented as pallet boxes, crates, and folding rigid IBCs. Of these, the crates segment is expected to have the largest share in terms of volume as compared to the other two.

The material type considered in the global collapsible rigid containers market study includes metal, plastic, and others (wood, etc.) segments. Of these, the plastic segment in collapsible rigid containers accounts for the major share of the global market. Being lightweight, durable, and cost-effective, plastic is preferred over other materials such as stainless steel, wood, etc.

On the basis of sales, the collapsible rigid containers market has been segmented into two segments that are indirect and direct sales. Of these, the indirect sales segment will grow at a healthy CAGR in the global collapsible rigid containers market.

On the basis of end use, the global collapsible rigid containers market has been segmented into seven segments that are automobile, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, food and beverages, shipping, and other manufacturing. Of these, the chemical segment as per end use is expected to heavily dominate the collapsible rigid containers market during the forecast period.

The next section of the report highlights the collapsible rigid containers market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional collapsible rigid containers market for 2018–2027. The next section of the report highlights the collapsible rigid containers market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The study investigates the regional year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the collapsible rigid containers market. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional collapsible rigid containers market for 2018–2027.

To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, the revenue generated by the key manufacturers of collapsible rigid containers and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value across the collapsible rigid containers market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current market, which formed the basis of how the collapsible rigid containers market is expected to develop in the future. To understand the key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of collapsible rigid containers globally, in the final section of the report, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total collapsible rigid containers market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and exhaustive list of manufacturers in the collapsible rigid containers market. A detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the collapsible rigid containers market is also included. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the collapsible rigid containers market.

The key manufacturers in the collapsible rigid containers market profiled in this report include– Brambles Limited, Supreme Industries Limited, Schoeller Allibert Services B.V., DS Smith Plastics Ltd., SSI Schäfer AG, ORBIS Corporation, Dynawest Limited, Ac Buckhorn LLC, Myers Industries, Inc., Time Technoplast Ltd., Rehrig Pacific Company, Inc., Bulk Handling Australia Group Pty Ltd., A. R. Arena Products Inc., Dalian CIMC Logistics Equipment Co., Ltd., and TPS Rental Systems Ltd. Several local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global collapsible rigid containers market during 2019-27.

Key Segments Covered in the Collapsible Rigid Containers Market

By Product Type Crates Pallet Boxes Folding IBCs

By Material Metal Plastic Others (wood, etc.)

By Sales Indirect Direct

By End Use Automobile Pharmaceuticals Chemicals Agriculture Food & Beverages Shipping & Logistics Other Manufacturing (Apparel & Textile, etc.)



Key Regions Covered in the Collapsible Rigid Containers Market

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe EU – 4 UK NORDIC BENELUX Eastern Europe Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Countries Australia & New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA

Japan

Quantifiable data:-

Market Data Breakdown by Key Geography, Type & Application / End-User

By type (past and forecast)

Collapsible Rigid Containers Market-Specific Applications Sales and Growth Rates (Historical & Forecast)

Collapsible Rigid Containers revenue and growth rate by the market (history and forecast)

Collapsible Rigid Containers market size and growth rate, application and type (past and forecast)

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India

Research objectives and Reason to procure this report:-

To study and analyze the global consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type, and application, history data from 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Collapsible Rigid Containers Market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To better understand the industry leaders/manufacturers, by outlining and analyzing their sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the near future.

To receive comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the market growth (opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions, mergers in the market.

To strategically outline the key players in the market and extensively analyze their growth strategies.

Finally, the global Collapsible Rigid Containers market provides a total research decision and also sector feasibility of investment in new projects will be assessed. Collapsible Rigid Containers industry is a source of means and guidance for organizations and individuals interested in their market earnings.