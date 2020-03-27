Collagen And Gelatin Market For Regenerative Medicine Market Insights Covering Dynamics and Competitive Scenario Through 2025

The global Collagen & Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine Market was valued at USD 381.69 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 885.39million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Collagen and Gelatin are two components which are found as structural proteins, hence are the synthesis drivers of regenerative medicines, especially if the medicine is for bone injury or muscle injury. The increasing research and development processes in pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries are the key factor which increases the market’s value.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Fund sources from Government and Private sector

1.2 Growingnumber of Chronic Disease patients

1.3 Growing number of aging share of the entire Population

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Availability of Alternatives

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Collagen & Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine Market, by Source:

1.1 Collagen sources

1.1.1 Bovine

1.1.2 Porcine

1.1.3 Marine

1.2 Gelatin sources

1.2.1 Bovine

1.2.2 Porcine

1.2.3 Others

2. Global Collagen & Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine Market, by Application:

2.1 Collagen

2.1.1 Orthopedic

2.1.2 Wound Care

2.1.3 Cardiovascular

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Gelatin

2.2.1 Wound Care

2.2.2 Orthopedic

2.2.3 Cardiovascular

2.2.4 Others

3. Global Collagen & Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine Market, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

2. Collagen Matrix, Inc.

3. Collagen Solutions PLC

4. Royal DSM

5. Vornia Biomaterials, Ltd.

6. Symatese

7. Nucollagen, LLC.

8. Gelita AG

9. Nitta Gelatin Inc.

10. PB Gelatin

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

