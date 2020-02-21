Collaborative Robots Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Collaborative Robots Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Collaborative Robots Market was valued at USD 182.36 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 10580.94 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 57.02% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Collaborative Robots market are listed in the report.

FANUC Corporation

KUKA AG

Universal Robots A/S

Precise Automation

Rethink Robotics

Energid Technologies Corporation

ABB

Robert Bosch GmbH

F&P Robotics AG