Cold Plasma Market Global Opportunities, Trends : Bovie Medical Corporation, Plasmatreat, Plasmatreat North America, Tantec A/S, Henniker Plasma, Vetaphone A/S, Enercon Industries and so on.

Global Cold Plasma Market is expected to reach USD 3,156.1 million by 2025 from USD 943.1 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 16.4% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Leading players of Global Cold Plasma Market are Nordson Corporation, Plasmatreat GmbH, CPI Plasma, Terraplasma Medical GmbH, Vetaphone A/S, TheraDep Technologies, Inc., Adtec Plasma Technology Co., Baxter International, 3M, Covidien (Medtronic Minimally Invasive Therapies Gro, Coloplast, Smith & Nephew, P2i, Bovie Medical Corporation, Plasmatreat, Plasmatreat North America, Tantec A/S, Henniker Plasma, Vetaphone A/S, Enercon Industries and so on.

In 2018, atmospheric pressure is estimated to rule with 62.2% shares and will cross USD 1,984.7 million by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR of 16.6%

In 2018, direct treatment segment is estimated to rule with 63.3% shares and will cross USD 2,022.0 million by 2025, rising at the CAGR of 16.6%.

Market Segmentation of Cold Plasma Market

Based on geography the global Cold Plasma Market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa

Region Included are: Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others

On the basis of industry

Textile,

Polymer and plastic,

Electronics and semiconductor,

Food & agriculture and medical

In 2018, electronics and semiconductor segment is estimated to rule with 27.6% shares and will cross USD 903.5 million by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR of 17.0%. The electronics and semiconductor is further sub segmented into coating, etching and thin film depositions. The polymer and plastic is further sub segmented into surface treatment, printing, adhesion and others. The textile is further sub segmented into finishing, dyeing/printing, sterilization and others. The food & agriculture is further sub segmented into packaging decontamination, food surface decontamination, wastewater treatment and seed germination. The medical is further sub segmented into wound healing, blood coagulation, dentistry, cancer treatment, dermatology and surgeries.

Cold Plasma Market On the basis of regime type

Low pressure and

Atmospheric pressure

Cold Plasma Market On the basis of technology

Remote treatment,

Direct treatment and electrode contact

