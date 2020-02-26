Cold Chain Market Is Expected To Grow Tremendously By 2030 – Burris Logistics, Americold Logistics, LINEAGE LOGISTICS HOLDING

Cold chain Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 217 billion in 2019. The market is anticipated to further grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2030.

The Cold chain is a term used for management and carry out cold storage facilities such as transporting, storing and monitoring products within a recommended temperature range. Most common range for a cold chain in pharmaceutical industries is 2 to 8 °C and it is depend on specific temperature tolerances of product. Moreover, cold chains enable to preserve and ensure the shelf-life of products are maintained, product such as fresh agricultural products, seafood, frozen food, photographic film, chemicals, and pharmaceutical drugs are commonly stored in cold chain for transportation.

Major Key Players of the Cold Chain Market are:

Burris Logistics, Americold Logistics, LINEAGE LOGISTICS HOLDING, NICHIREI CORPORATION., Swire Cold Storag, Agro Merchants Group, Kloosterboer Group B.V., Interstate Cold Storage, Inc., VersaCold Logistics Services, Aamong others.

The global cold chain market is driven by increasing consumers demand for shelf-life foods, growth of international trade, and expansion of food retail industry have been pivotal in contributing to the extensive growth of the global cold chain market. Moreover, expansion in emerging market such as China, India, and Brazil offers lucrative opportunities, with the growing infrastructure and government initiatives. However, high energy and infrastructure cost is likely to restrain the market to a certain extent.

The global cold chain market has primarily been segmented into the following categories, viz. By Type, By Temperature Type and By Application.

Type: Refrigerated Storage and Refrigerated Transport

Temperature Type: Chilled and Frozen

Application: Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Fish, Meat, and Seafood Products, Bakery & Confectionery Products, Fruits & Vegetables and others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Cold Chain consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Cold Chain market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Cold Chain manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Cold Chain with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Cold Chain industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

