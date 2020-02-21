Cold Chain Logistics Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Cold Chain Logistics Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Cold Chain Logistics Market was valued at USD 203.55 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 652.55 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=5913&utm_source=ITN&utm_medium=002

The main companies operating in the Cold Chain Logistics market are listed in the report.

AmeriCold Logistics

Preferred Freezer Services Lineage Logistics Holdings

Nichirei Corporation

Snowman Logistics

Burris Logistics AGRO Merchants Group