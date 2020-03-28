Cognitive Systems Spending Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2019-2026

Cognitive Systems Spending Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Cognitive Systems Spending is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025.

This research report based on ' Cognitive Systems Spending market' and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ' Cognitive Systems Spending market' that includes numerous regions.

The Research projects that the Cognitive Systems Spending market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

North America expected to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period in the banking segment

In terms of value, the banking segment was estimated to account for more than 20% value share by 2016 end and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period in North America. Banking segment is expected to witness comparatively high Y-o-Y growth rates ranging from 14.3% to 15.5% over 2016–2026. In Latin America, the banking segment is lagging behind while healthcare and education sectors are ahead and expect to exhibit a higher CAGR during the forecast period. In Western Europe, the banking sector is the second largest segment in terms of value after the manufacturing segment, which is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

IBM grabs more than 50% share in the global cognitive systems spending market

International Business Machines Corp (IBM) holds a market share in excess of 50% in the global cognitive systems spending market. The company is dominating the global market in banking along with hospital, manufacturing, and education cognitive systems. IBM Corporation aims to expand its presence in the Middle East and Africa having recently launched its offices in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Angola, Nigeria, Kenya, Senegal, and Tanzania in order to strengthen its business in these regions.

