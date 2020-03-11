Cognitive Systems Spending Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019-2027

This report presents the worldwide Cognitive Systems Spending market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Top Companies in the Global Cognitive Systems Spending Market:

North America expected to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period in the banking segment

In terms of value, the banking segment was estimated to account for more than 20% value share by 2016 end and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period in North America. Banking segment is expected to witness comparatively high Y-o-Y growth rates ranging from 14.3% to 15.5% over 2016–2026. In Latin America, the banking segment is lagging behind while healthcare and education sectors are ahead and expect to exhibit a higher CAGR during the forecast period. In Western Europe, the banking sector is the second largest segment in terms of value after the manufacturing segment, which is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

IBM grabs more than 50% share in the global cognitive systems spending market

International Business Machines Corp (IBM) holds a market share in excess of 50% in the global cognitive systems spending market. The company is dominating the global market in banking along with hospital, manufacturing, and education cognitive systems. IBM Corporation aims to expand its presence in the Middle East and Africa having recently launched its offices in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Angola, Nigeria, Kenya, Senegal, and Tanzania in order to strengthen its business in these regions.

