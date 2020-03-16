Cognitive Computing Market Value Share, Supply Demand, share and Value Chain 2019-2029

The global Cognitive Computing market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Cognitive Computing market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Cognitive Computing market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Cognitive Computing market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Cognitive Computing market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Companies Mentioned in Report
Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Flatiron Health, Inc., SparkCognition, Microsoft Corporation, Google, Inc., Digital Reasoning Systems, Narrative Science and Accenture, Inc. are few of the key players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.
The Cognitive Computing market has been segmented as below:
The Cognitive Computing, By Deployment Type
- On-Premise
- Cloud
The Cognitive Computing, By Application
- Diagnostic APIs
- Robots
- Cyber Security
- Farm Mechanization
- Social Media Monitoring
- Self-driving cars
- Gaming
- Video Surveillance
- eLearning
- IT Infrastructure Management
- Supply Chain Management
- Others
The Cognitive Computing, By Industry
- Healthcare
- BFSI
- IT & Telecom
- Manufacturing
- Energy & Utility
- Retail
- Aerospace & Defense
- Government
- Transportation
- Agriculture
- Media & Entertainment
- Education
- Others (HR, Marketing & PR, etc.)
The Cognitive Computing Analysis, By End User
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
- Public sector
The Cognitive Computing Analysis, By Country/Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- South Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Each market player encompassed in the Cognitive Computing market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Cognitive Computing market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
What insights readers can gather from the Cognitive Computing market report?
- A critical study of the Cognitive Computing market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Cognitive Computing market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Cognitive Computing landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Cognitive Computing market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Cognitive Computing market share and why?
- What strategies are the Cognitive Computing market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Cognitive Computing market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Cognitive Computing market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Cognitive Computing market by the end of 2029?
