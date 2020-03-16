Cognitive Computing Market Value Share, Supply Demand, share and Value Chain 2019-2029

The global Cognitive Computing market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Cognitive Computing market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

Companies Mentioned in Report

Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Flatiron Health, Inc., SparkCognition, Microsoft Corporation, Google, Inc., Digital Reasoning Systems, Narrative Science and Accenture, Inc. are few of the key players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.

The Cognitive Computing market has been segmented as below:

The Cognitive Computing, By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

The Cognitive Computing, By Application

Diagnostic APIs

Robots

Cyber Security

Farm Mechanization

Social Media Monitoring

Self-driving cars

Gaming

Video Surveillance

eLearning

IT Infrastructure Management

Supply Chain Management

Others

The Cognitive Computing, By Industry

Healthcare

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Energy & Utility

Retail

Aerospace & Defense

Government

Transportation

Agriculture

Media & Entertainment

Education

Others (HR, Marketing & PR, etc.)

The Cognitive Computing Analysis, By End User

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Public sector

The Cognitive Computing Analysis, By Country/Region

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Australia South Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Each market player encompassed in the Cognitive Computing market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Cognitive Computing market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

