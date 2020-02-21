Cognitive Computing Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Cognitive Computing Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Cognitive Computing Market was valued at USD 7.56 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 74.03735653 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 32.89% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=6356&utm_source=ITN&utm_medium=002

The main companies operating in the Cognitive Computing market are listed in the report.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Google

Microsoft Corporation

Nuance Communications

3M Company

Hewlett-Packard Development Company

L.P.

SAS

Institute

SAP