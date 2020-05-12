Cognitive Analytics Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Cognitive Analytics Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Cognitive Analytics Market was valued at USD 1.82 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 45.57 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 43.02% from 2017 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Cognitive Analytics market are listed in the report.

Amazon Web Services

Persado

SAS Institute

IBM Corporation

Intel

HPE

Ipsoft

Google

Sinequa

Narrative Science

Microsoft Corporation

Nuance Communications

Nokia

Cisco Systems