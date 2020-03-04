Cocoa Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2019-2029

Cocoa market report: A rundown

The Cocoa market’s business intelligence report extensively offers a summary of vital factors including the product classification, critical explanation, and other industry-connected data.

The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances. The report, in addition, provides a strong blueprint for gathering myriads of information that likely purchasers can use for assuring greater profits at reduced capitals. The data depiction on Cocoa market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are seeing for the stipulated timeframe, 2019 – 2026.

This article will help the Cocoa manufacturers recognize the volume accrual overlook with influencing trends.

increasing demand for cocoa in the conventional sub-segment in Western Europe is expected to fuel growth of the cocoa market in this region. The Western Europe market is projected to gain 233 BPS by 2026 end over 2016. The cocoa market in North America is likely to witness substantial growth in terms of value throughout the forecast period. North America followed Western Europe closely in terms of market share in 2016, with a projected value share of over 20%. The North America cocoa market is anticipated to gain 23 BPS by 2026 end over 2016. In terms of CAGR, the Western Europe cocoa market is estimated to register the highest value CAGR of 4.1% with North America standing at the second position with 3.5% value CAGR.

Swiss chocolate manufacturer The Barry Callebaut Group opens first ever cocoa powder based beverage products academy

Switzerland based chocolate manufacturer The Barry Callebaut Group opened its first cocoa powder based beverage products academy in 2016 – Van Houten Beverage, Sweden – to enter into this business segment. In 2016, U.S based Cargrill Incorporated introduced cocoa powder with intense dark red colour in its product offerings in Indonesia for application in chocolate ice-creams, drinks, and desserts. Another U.S. based manufacturer, Carlyle Cocoa has acquired speciality in manufacturing six different cocoa powder varieties differentiated on the basis of pH range, while the rest of the ingredients remain the same.

