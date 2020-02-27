Coated Papers Market To Grow Significantly From 2020 To 2026, North America To Be Major Revenue Contributor

The Most Recent study on the Coated Papers Market Research provides a profound comprehension of the various market dynamics like trends, drivers, the challenges, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic elements that are predicted to shape the increase of the Coated Papers market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).
Competitive Landscape
Some of the key players operating in the coated papers market are MPI Papers, Sona Papers Pvt. Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries, Oji Holdings, Verso Corporation, Twin Rivers Paper, Packaging Corporation of America, Stora Enso Oyj, and UPM-Kymmene Oyj.
Regional Overview
The coated papers market can be segmented into region as: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is a large market for coated papers as a majority of the coated papers vendors such as Twin Rivers Paper, Packaging Corporation of America and Verso Corporation are based in the region. The increasing spending in European countries, such as UK, on packaging materials is driving the adoption of coated papers in the region. The growing popularity of printing materials in developing regions, such as APEJ, Latin America, and parts of Africa, is characterized by the increasing consumer spending on products such as in coated papers. Rising disposable income among people in the countries mentioned above is likely to increase the scope of penetration of coated papers in these regions in the near future.
The report covers an exhaustive analysis on:
Global Coated Papers market segments
- Global Coated Papers Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017
- Global Coated Papers Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028
- Supply & Demand Value Chain for Coated Papers Market
- Global Coated Papers Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved in Coated Papers Market
- Coated Papers Technology
- Value Chain of Sales Performance Management solutions
- Global Coated Papers Market Drivers and Restraints
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
