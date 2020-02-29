Coagulation Analyzer Market: Industry Trends and Developments 2019-2025

Coagulation Analyzer Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Coagulation Analyzer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Coagulation Analyzer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Coagulation Analyzer Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Trends and Opportunities

The increasing population base across the world suffering from chronic blood diseases and lifestyle associated disorders is driving the coagulation analyzer market. Furthermore, the rising awareness about these conditions is expected boost diagnostic rate and measures for preventive care, which is anticipated to increase the testing volume.

The developing economies of the world are currently undergoing a paradigm shift in terms of modernization of their healthcare facilities. This includes government funding for the installation of such medical devices into public healthcare facilities. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing foreign investments in developing economies are favoring the growth of the coagulation analyzer market in these nations.

The clinical laboratory product segment accounted for the largest share of the overall market in the recent past. Consumables is expected to account for a significant share of the market in the future due to the increasing testing volume and development of new assays. Optical technology is projected to exhibit the highest share of the market during the forecast period.

However, the growth of the market is challenged due to several impediments. Stringent regulations for the approval of medical devices pose a challenge for small players to enter into this marketplace. This, in turn, is challenging the market’s growth.

Coagulation Analyzer Market: Geographical Outlook

North America is the largest regional market for coagulation analyzers and is expected to contribute substantial revenue to the global market in the near future. Favorable healthcare norms combined with the rising prevalence of cardiometabolic disorders such as pulmonary embolism (PE) and deep vein thrombosis (DVT) are boosting the growth of this regional market.

The Middle East and Africa regional segment in expected to display significant growth due to the presence of an adequate number of hospitals, clinics, and health centers backed by skilled healthcare personnel that are equipped to deliver safe and effective services. In this region, governments of several countries are focused on the expansion of healthcare services. This not only includes modernization of existing hospitals but the development of new healthcare centers as well.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the leading players in this industry include Siemens Healthcare, Instrumentation Laboratory, Roche Diagnostics, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Sysmex Corporation, International Technidyne Corporation, Alere Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc., and NIHON KOHDEN.

