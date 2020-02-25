Co-bots Market 2020 Expanding 51.4% CAGR By 2023 : Universal Robots, Rethink Robotics, ABB, Fanuc, KUKA and Kawasaki.

Collaborative robot (Cobots) is a robot intended to physically interact with humans in a shared workspace. In addition, a collaborative robot is less bulky and much easier to operate than other equipment when loads between 50 and 100 kilos must be handled.

Co-bots Industry Global Market research report provide detailed analysis of growth factors of the Co-bots industry as well as it gives analysis the market share, trends, size and forecast until 2023 . The Co-bots industry report has studied key opportunities in the market and influencing factor which is useful to the business.

According to this study, over the next five years the Co-bots market will register a 51.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4500 million by 2023, from US$ 370 million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Co-bots business

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Universal Robots, Rethink Robotics, ABB, Fanuc, KUKA and Kawasaki.

The continuous development in the automation industry is expected to boost the growth of the global collaborative robot market in the coming years. The safety of these robots has increased their demand in various end-user industries are they can perfectly work in tandem with the human workforce.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Co-bots market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Co-bots value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Upto 5kg

5~10 kg

Above 10kg

Segmentation by application:

Automotive

Electronics

Metal and Machining

Plastic and Polymers

Food and Beverages

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Report Analysis:

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2016-2023 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Industry Chain Suppliers of Co-bots market with Contact Information

To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Co-bots Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Co-bots consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023. To understand the structure of Co-bots market by identifying its various subsegments.



Focuses on the key global Co-bots manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Co-bots with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Co-bots submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

