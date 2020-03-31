CNC Machine Tools Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Player and Forecast to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the CNC Machine Tools market will register a 3.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 38380 million by 2025, from $ 33820 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in CNC Machine Tools business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of CNC Machine Tools market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the CNC Machine Tools value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

CNC Lathe

CNC Milling Machine

CNC Grinding machine

Others

As of 2018, CNC lathe segment dominates the market contributing about 65% of the total market share.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Machinery Manufacturing

Automobile

Aerospace & Defense

Others

The machimery manufacturing holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 38% of the market share.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Yamazaki Mazak

GF Machining Solutions

DMG Mori Seiki

Makino

DMTG

Okuma Corporation

Haas Automation

TRUMPF

Doosan Infracore

JTEKT Corporation

MAG IAS

AMADA

HERMLE

SMTCL

Emag

KOMATSU NTC

Schuler

INDEX

Chiron

GROB

Schutte

SAMAG

TORNOS

Gleason

Hyundai WIA

Hardinge Group

NAGEL

Hurco

MHI

Qinchuan

Shandong FIN

Yuhuan CNC

KMTCL

Qinghai Huading

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global CNC Machine Tools Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 CNC Machine Tools Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 CNC Machine Tools Segment by Type

2.2.1 CNC Lathe

2.2.2 CNC Milling Machine

2.2.3 CNC Grinding machine

2.2.4 Others

2.3 CNC Machine Tools Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global CNC Machine Tools Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global CNC Machine Tools Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global CNC Machine Tools Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 CNC Machine Tools Segment by Application

2.4.1 Machinery Manufacturing

2.4.2 Automobile

2.4.3 Aerospace & Defense

2.4.4 Others

2.5 CNC Machine Tools Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global CNC Machine Tools Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global CNC Machine Tools Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global CNC Machine Tools Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

….

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Yamazaki Mazak

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 CNC Machine Tools Product Offered

12.1.3 Yamazaki Mazak CNC Machine Tools Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Yamazaki Mazak Latest Developments

12.2 GF Machining Solutions

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 CNC Machine Tools Product Offered

12.2.3 GF Machining Solutions CNC Machine Tools Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 GF Machining Solutions Latest Developments

12.3 DMG Mori Seiki

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 CNC Machine Tools Product Offered

12.3.3 DMG Mori Seiki CNC Machine Tools Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 DMG Mori Seiki Latest Developments

12.4 Makino

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 CNC Machine Tools Product Offered

12.4.3 Makino CNC Machine Tools Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Makino Latest Developments

12.5 DMTG

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 CNC Machine Tools Product Offered

12.5.3 DMTG CNC Machine Tools Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 DMTG Latest Developments

12.6 Okuma Corporation

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 CNC Machine Tools Product Offered

12.6.3 Okuma Corporation CNC Machine Tools Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Okuma Corporation Latest Developments

12.7 Haas Automation

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 CNC Machine Tools Product Offered

12.7.3 Haas Automation CNC Machine Tools Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Haas Automation Latest Developments

12.8 TRUMPF

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 CNC Machine Tools Product Offered

12.8.3 TRUMPF CNC Machine Tools Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 TRUMPF Latest Developments

12.9 Doosan Infracore

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 CNC Machine Tools Product Offered

12.9.3 Doosan Infracore CNC Machine Tools Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Doosan Infracore Latest Developments

……Continued

