CNC Controller Market Segmented By Substrate, Overview, Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities & Restraints To 2027

Global CNC Controller Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.96 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 4.41 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.12% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in demand and adoption of industrial automation.

CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machines are the devices which employ and convert the design created through CAD (Computer Aided Design) software into numerical data which is used to efficiently create and produce various products and designs with the help of these machines.

Competitive Analysis of the Market Global CNC controller market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of CNC controller market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Key Market Competitors:

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Bosch Rexroth AG; Haas Automation, Inc; Okuma Corporation; HYUNDAI WIA CORP.; FANUC CORPORATION; INDEX-Werke GmbH & Co. KG Hahn & Tessky; Delta Electronics, Inc.; Samsung Machine Tools U.S.A; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Hurco Companies, Inc.,; GSK CNC EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.; www.huazhongcnc.com; Yug Machine Tools; Fagor Automation; Batliboi; GF Machining Solutions Management SA.; Xometry; DMG MORI CO., LTD.; Hardinge Inc.; HEIDENHAIN; Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd.; Gebr. HELLER Maschinenfabrik GmbH; Siemens and Yamazaki Mazak Corporation are few of the major competitors currently working in the CNC controller market.

Key Segmentation

Global CNC Controller Market By Product (Microcontroller-Based, DSP-Based, Motion Control Chip-Based, Others), Component (Power Supply Unit, Software, Cabling, Circuitry Protection System, Motor Drive, Others), Type of CNC Machine (New CNC Machine, Retrofitted CNC Machine, Used CNC Machine), Software & Services (Software, Services), Hardware (CNC Machines, CNC Products), Machine Type (CNC Machining Center, CNC Turning Center), Axis Type (2-Axis, 3-Axis, 4-Axis, 5-Axis, Multiaxis), Application (Closed-Loop Control CNC Machine Tool, Open-Loop Control CNC Machine Tool, Semi-Closed Loop Control Machine Tool), Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Metal Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Semiconductors & Electronics), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Some extract from Table of Contents

Introduction Research Methodology Market Overview Ingredients Overview Product Overview Application Overview Regional Overview Company Profile

