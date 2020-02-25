Clove Essential Oil Market Overview and Scope by 2025

Global Clove Essential Oil Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Clove Essential Oil Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Clove essential oil is a volatile pale-yellow aromatic oil obtained from clove flowers, formerly much used in confectionery, dentistry and microscopy. Cloves occur in nature as unopened pink flower buds of the evergreen tree and are indigenous to Indonesia and Madagascar. Such cloves are handpicked and dried until they turn brown, after which they are grinded to powder form and then converted to essential oil for medicinal purpose.

Increasing use of oils in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food and other products as raw materials and growing research & development activities are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Moreover, rising demand for natural products and growing demand for aromatherapy which likely to boosting the demand in the near future. Further, clove oil reduces headaches, it improves digestion, it is remedy for ear pain, and it keeps cold & cough away. These benefits also rising demand of clove essential oil among its users. However, several side effects associated with the use of clove essential oil and depletion of natural resources are the factors which limiting the market growth of clove essential oil across the world.

The regional analysis of Global Clove Essential Oil Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. North America estimate to grow in the global Clove Essential Oil market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rise in the availability & affordability of these essential oil in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

*Aura Cacia

*Van Aroma

*India Essential Oils

*Kanta Group

*Givaudan

*Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd.

*AOS Products

*Aroma Aromatics & Flavours

*Saipro Biotech Private Ltd.

*Nature’s Alchemy

*Earth’s Care

*Great American Spice

*LorAnn

*Humco

*Rocky Mountain Oils

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Edible Clove Essential Oil

Medicinal Clove Essential Oil

Spices With Clove Essential Oil

By Application:

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Spice Industry

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Clove Essential Oil Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

