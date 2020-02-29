Cloud TV Market By Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), Service (SaaS, IaaS, PaaS), Applications (Telecom, Enetertainment and Media, IT, COnsumer Television)

The Global Cloud TV market is valued at USD XX.XX billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of USD XX.XX billion by the end of 2022, growing at a projected CAGR of 9.89 % during the forecast period of 2017 – 2022. Cloud TV has the capability of being deployed Over-the-Top (OTT) to the clients, in which there is no contribution of multiple system operators. The software platform can be installed on tablets, smartphones, television sets, media boxes and others. The content is streamed through set-top boxes making use of IP connectivity by combining the content on TV and web into a single stream. It eliminates the role of service providers and provides high definition picture quality. The set-top boxes of the Cloud TV have the capability of video streaming solutions like YouTube in high definition along with internet browsing, social networking, online gaming and hosting video conferences.

The adoption of smart devices such as smartphones, tablets and smart TV is the major driving factor for the growth of worldwide Cloud TV market. Moreover, increased demand for rich graphics, high definition content, increased number of connected devices, demand for 3D content in broadcasting and flexibility of content viewing are fuelling the growth of cloud TV market. At the same time, the Cloud TV market is influenced by challenges such as distribution regulations in the market, over-hyping the influence of the cloud, lack of high speed network bandwidth and security of the internet networks.

The Global Cloud TV Market is segmented on the basis of Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), Service (SaaS, IaaS, and Paas), Applications (Telecom, Entertainment and Media, Information Technology, Consumer Television and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World).

This report describes a detailed study of the Porter’s five forces analysis of the market. All the five major factors in these markets have been quantified using the internal key parameters governing each of them. It also covers the market landscape of these players which includes the key growth strategies, geographical footprint, and competition analysis.

The report also considers key trends that will impact the industry and profiles of leading suppliers of Cloud TV Market. Some of the top companies mentioned in the report are Active Video, Phoenix TV, Ziggo, PCCW, T Lab, Time Warner Oceanic, Charter Communications, Cablevision System, Liberty Global, Blinkbox, Comcast, Viaplay, Telia Sonera, Tele2, Conax Verimatrix, Sofia Digital, VisualOn, MTV Group and SoccerHubb.

