Cloud Storage Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Cloud Storage Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global cloud storage market was valued at USD 22.56 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 191.17 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.8% from 2017 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Cloud Storage market are listed in the report.

Dropbox

IBM Corporation

VMware

Google

Oracle Corporation

Rackspace Hosting

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

EMC Corporation