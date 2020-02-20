Cloud ERP Market 2020 Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Services, Applications, Technological Advancements, Scope, Growth Analysis, Key Players, Business Opportunities & Forecast 2025

Global Cloud ERP Market 2019 to 2025

Experts all across the globe have realised the importance of cloud technology. With ERP’s (Enterprise Resource Planning) systems traditionally installed, it becomes a difficult for companies to adjust and maintain their pace with evolving technologies. Enterprises all over the world now vouch for cloud technology and models that give them easy accessibility and better results out of their business processes. Cloud ERP’s provides better business intelligence. The most important aspect of any business is the data especially for the marketing and sales units as they demand real time data. With cloud ERP it becomes very easy to manage and reach such data important from the customer point of view. This is one of the most important factors to drive the global cloud ERP market forward.

Enterprises are fast realising the difference between cloud and on – premise ERP. Cloud ERP systems are easier to install and implement. It saves lot of time and the change is easier to manage. Enterprises poorly equipped with staff is drawing most benefit from cloud ERP. In return it helps them to focus on their core competencies as other technical requirements can always be outsourced. This is also a reason why the global cloud ERP market share is increasing globally. The Oracle Cloud ERP which is most used and desired ERP’s in the market is now using lot of digital assistants to enhance its productivity. Voice interaction is now a basic component of Oracle Cloud ERP’s. They are now AI enabled with many AI type system integration. AI components are the latest addition to technologies like cloud ERP. A recently made prediction by Gartner says that by 2021, almost 80% of all big small companies will use AI enabled software and systems.

The global cloud ERP market is fragmented into solution and service majorly with implementation and integration, advisory services, support and maintenance, and managed services being the major services provided. Types of industries the global cloud ERP market caters to are aerospace and defence, manufacturing, BFSI, IT and telecom, education, retail, healthcare, government and public sectors, others (Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, and Utilities). Regionally speaking this market is the strongest in the North America region followed by Asia Pacific, Europe and MEA.

The report offers a complete analysis of various companies including: Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Infor (U.S.), Ramco Systems (India), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Sage Group Plc. (U.K.), Netsuite Inc. (U.S.), Totvs S.A. (Brazil), Syspro (South Africa), among others.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Industry trends and dynamics

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Cloud ERP market share’:

– Future prospects and current trends of the cloud ERP market share by the end of forecast period. (2017 – 2025).

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations across the world

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, applications and types.

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market.

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

Who should buy this report?

Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.

