Cloud Database and Database as a Service (DBaaS) Market to Witness a Healthy Y-o-Y Growth during2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Cloud Database and Database as a Service (DBaaS) market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Cloud Database and Database as a Service (DBaaS) market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

growth drivers and surging trends, the major restraint for cloud database and DBaaS market is the growing criticality of data in cloud. Awareness about cloud security is comparatively low. The rising use of cloud databases have led to a rise in cloud attacks where user’s data is compromised, thus leading to identity theft. Moreover, the dearth of proper security standards for cloud database is also likely to act as a hindrance. At present, cloud platforms offer very little support for the purpose of database design related to virtual enhancement. With technological advances on boards, it is expected to provide opportunity for designing databases specific private clouds for large enterprises.

Global Cloud Database and Database as a Service (DBaaS) Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, North America is the chief revenue generator for this market closely followed by Western European countries such as Germany, France and the U.K. The dominance of North America can be attributed to the presence of large enterprises. Asia Pacific is anticipated to aggressively adopt cloud database and DBaaS solutions in the near future. This is basically due to the increasing focus by small, medium, and large scale enterprises for the purpose of improving efficiency and productivity via investment in technology.

Global Cloud Database and Database as a Service (DBaaS) Market: Companies Covered in the Report

The key players in the cloud database and DBaaS market are Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, IBM, Amazon, Google Inc, Century Link Inc, Rackspace, SAP AG and Salesforce.com among others.

