Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Showing Impressive Growth |Verizon Communications, Alcatel-Lucent, Tata Communications, Ericsson, Highwinds, Internap Corporation

The Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) industry concentration is unbalanced, and there are many small and new companies in this industry. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The USA takes the market share of 42% in 2017, followed by Europe with 20.7%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a market share of 41% from 2013 to 2017.Media delivery is largest product of CDN, it takes about 47.5% of global market in 2017. Few years ago, the big enterprises are the key customers in this industry, it takes about 76.7% of global market share in 2013, and now its share declined to 60%, due to the cloud technology players such as Aamzon and Alibaba that focus on small and middle players, their product prices are declining every year, the players like Akamai and Wangsu are affect by them, their revenue growth rate is slow down sharply from year 2016.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, the developed areas’ company now put more effort to underdevelopment regions these years.

Vendor Landscape Competitive Research Akamai Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Limelight Networks, CDNetworks, Google, Level 3 Communications, Verizon Communications, Alcatel-Lucent, Tata Communications, Ericsson, Highwinds, Internap Corporation, Rackspace, Cloudflare, Alibaba, Tencent Cloud, Wangsu, ChianCache

