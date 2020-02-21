Cloud Computing Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Cloud Computing Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Cloud Computing Market was valued at USD 258.40 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 930.56 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.28% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Cloud Computing market are listed in the report.

Google LLC

Oracle Corporation AWS

Microsoft Corporation

Alibaba

SAP

IBM Corporation

VMware

Rackspace

Salesforce