Cloud Collaboration Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Cloud Collaboration Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Cloud Collaboration Market was valued at USD 22.43 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 60.36 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2017 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Cloud Collaboration market are listed in the report.

IBM

Google

Com

Oracle Corporation

Box

Cisco Systems

Intralinks Holdings

Microsoft Corporation

Mitel Networks Corporation