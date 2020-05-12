Cloud-Based PLM Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Cloud-Based PLM Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Cloud-Based PLM Market was valued at USD 18.80 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 76.65 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.90% from 2017 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Cloud-Based PLM market are listed in the report.

Oracle Corporation

Accenture

Aras

Arena Solutions

Autodesk

Collaborate Cloud

Dassault Systems

Infor

PTC

SAP SE

Siemens AG