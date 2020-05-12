Cloud Backup Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Cloud Backup Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global cloud backup market was valued at USD 1.29 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 10.25 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 25.90% from 2017 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Cloud Backup market are listed in the report.

Asigra

Carbonite

Datto

Efolder

Iron Mountain Incorporated

Veeam Software

Acronis International GmbH

Barracuda Networks

IBM

Druva Software

Microsoft

Symantec