Clinical Trial Management System Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Clinical Trial Management System Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global clinical trial management market was valued at USD 547.01 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1,387.17 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2017 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Clinical Trial Management System market are listed in the report.

Oracle Corporation

Medidata Solutions

Parexel International Corporation

Bioclinica

Bio-Optronics

Merge Healthcare Incorporated (An IBM Company)

Datatrak International

Veeva Systems

DSG (Document Solutions Group)

Eclinforce

ERT

Forte Research Systems