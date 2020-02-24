Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia Treatment Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

The chronic myelogenous leukaemia treatment market studied was projected to grow with a CAGR of nearly 5.3% over the forecast period. The major factor attributing to the growth of the market increasing prevalence of chronic myelogenous leukaemia (CML). According to the American Cancer Society’s (ACS), publication of 2019, 15% of leukaemia cases are of chronic myeloid leukaemia. It was estimated that about 8,990 new cases to be diagnosed with CML in the year 2019 and about 1,140 people will die of CML. This statistic shows that there is a huge number of people that are prone to suffer from chronic myeloid leukaemia, which may directly impact the growth of the CML market. Furthermore, the growing investments in research and development programs by the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are also boosting the market growth. However, the complications related to chemotherapy and stringent regulations on drugs are the two major drawbacks of the growth of the market.

Key Market Trends

Chemotherapy Segment is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Forecast Period

– In chronic myeloid leukaemia treatment market, the chemotherapy is expected to hold the highest share. Nearly all the time, surgery and radiation therapy in cancer patients remove, kill, or damage cancer cells in a certain area, but chemotherapy works throughout the whole body and gives better results. Chemotherapy is necessary to kill the cancer cells that spread across different parts of the body. On the opposite, surgery and radiation only attack or kill the tumour that is located in a specific part. Since chronic myeloid leukaemia is a type of cancer is that, most of the time, spread across the whole body in a short period of time, oncologists choose to perform chemotherapy for better results.

– Biologic therapy is also expected to grow at arapid rate in the forecast period due to the increasing preference for treatment with fewer complications.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the overall Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia market, throughout the forecast period. The market growth is due to the factors such as the presence of key players, high prevalence of CML patients in the region, established healthcare infrastructure, and availability of branded drugs are some of the key factors accountable for its large share in the market. Furthermore, beneficial government initiatives and an increase in the number of research partnerships are some of the drivers expected to increase the market growth. The United States holds the largest share of the market. The United States has a unique healthcare system among developed countries. However, the cost of hospitals is very high in the country; the government or private insurance covers it. The rising prevalence of CML in the country is the prime factor responsible for the growth of the market in the country.

Competitive Landscape

The Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia treatment market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan NV, Merck & Co. Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Sanofi-Aventis.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 High Incidence and Prevalence of Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

4.2.2 Advancement in Drug Development

4.2.3 Increasing Investements in Research and Development

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Complications Related to Chemotherapy

4.3.2 Stringent Regulations on Drugs

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Treatment Type

5.1.1 Targeted therapy

5.1.2 Chemotherapy

5.1.3 Biologic therapy

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

6.1.2 Novartis AG

6.1.3 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.4 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

6.1.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

6.1.6 Mylan NV

6.1.7 Merck & Co. Inc

6.1.8 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

6.1.9 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

6.1.10 Sanofi-Aventis

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

