Chicory Market by Authentication, Track and Trace Technology – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 – 2026 | Beneo, Cosucra, Sensus

Chicory Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Chicory market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Chicory Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Chicory market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Chicory Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Chicory market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Chicory industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Beneo, Cosucra, Sensus, Leroux, Violf, PMV Nutrient Products, FARMVILLA ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

Chicory (Chicorium intybus) is a somewhat woody, perennial herbaceous plant of the dandelion family usually with bright blue flowers, rarely white or pink. It can be found throughout all parts of Africa, Europe, and other temperate regions of the world.

Chicory root is commonly processed for food and beverage industry. The leaves of the chicory plant are also in demand in markets around the world; the leaves are used in the preparation of salads and eaten raw as greens.

In this report, statistics are related to commercial processing products of chicory root, including chicory flour, roasted chicory, liquid chicory, and instant chicory.

Chicory industry is concentrated highly. Currently, there are many chicory products producing companies in the world chicory industry. The main market players are Beneo, Cosucra, Sensus and Leroux. These four companies occupied 85.02% of The global production. The production of chicory will increase to 114410 MT in 2017 from 80181 MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 7.37%. Europe is the largest production region with rich raw material source.

The global consumption value of chicory increases with the 6.13% average growth rate. Europe is the largest consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these this region occupied 53.91% of The global consumption volume in total.

Chicory products mainly include three forms, which include chicory flour, roasted chicory, chicory inulin and others. And each type has application industries relatively. With medical effect and flavour of chicory, the downstream application industries will need more chicory products. So, chicory has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce good performance chicory through improving technology.

The global Chicory market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Chicory market:

Beneo, Cosucra, Sensus, Leroux, Violf, PMV Nutrient Products, FARMVILLA

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Chicory Flour

Roasted Chicory

Chicory Inulin

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Beverage Industry

Food Industry

Health Care Products and Medicines

Chicory Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Chicory markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Chicory market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Chicory market.

Table of Contents

1 Chicory Market Overview

1.1 Chicory Product Overview

1.2 Chicory Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Chicory Flour

1.2.2 Roasted Chicory

1.2.3 Chicory Inulin

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Chicory Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Chicory Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Chicory Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Chicory Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Chicory Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Chicory Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Chicory Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Chicory Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Chicory Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Chicory Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Chicory Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Chicory Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Chicory Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Chicory Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Beneo

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Chicory Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Beneo Chicory Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Cosucra

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Chicory Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Cosucra Chicory Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Sensus

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Chicory Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Sensus Chicory Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Leroux

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Chicory Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Leroux Chicory Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Violf

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Chicory Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Violf Chicory Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 PMV Nutrient Products

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Chicory Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 PMV Nutrient Products Chicory Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 FARMVILLA

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Chicory Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 FARMVILLA Chicory Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

4 Chicory Market Status and Outlook by Regions

