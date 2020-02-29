Chickpea Flour Market Research Insights 2019 Global Industry Outlook Shared in Detailed Report, Forecast to 2025

According to a report published by TMR market, the Chickpea Flour economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

The global chickpea flour market can be segmented on the basis of application, product type, distribution channel, and region. Based upon application, chickpea flour market can be segmented into bakery and snacks, dairy, beverages, and others. Bakery and snacks are expected to hold relatively high share in the global chickpea flour market. Based on the product type, chickpea flour is segmented into dark brown chickpea flour, beige chickpea flour, lentils, and others. Dark brown chickpea flour is expected to expand at relatively high CAGR over the forecast period. On the basis of distribution channel, chickpea flour market can be segmented into convenience stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialist stores, and others such as independent retailers. Supermarket/hypermarket is projected to witness relatively high revenue growth in the chickpea flour market.

Global Chickpea Flour Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global chickpea flour market is segmented into five regions namely Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, Asia Pacific is expected to hold relatively high share in the chickpea flour market. High cultivation of pulses in the Asia Pacific region is expected to contribute significantly to the region’s growth in chickpea flour market. Production and consumption of chickpea is very high in developing countries. According to FAO, India is the leading producer of chickpea. Other important chickpea producing countries includes Turkey, Mexico, Canada, and Australia.

Global Chickpea Flour Market: Growth Drivers

Chickpea flour is anticipated to grow rapidly during the reviewed period. Consumption of chickpea has gained traction with rising awareness regarding its health advantages. Chickpea flour prevents inflammation and enhances immunity. It is also capable of stabilizing blood sugar, and preventing diabetes. High fiber content in chickpea enables it to lower cholesterol levels, reduce hypertension, and protects against heart disease. Rising health consciousness among consumers plays a vital role in elevating the demand for chickpea flour. Changing life-style coupled with change in dietary preferences is expected to propel the growth of chickpea flour market. Additionally, increasing application of chickpea flour in bakery, snack and savory market is expected to contribute significantly to the revenue growth of chickpea flour market. Players in the chickpea flour market are keen to bring new product developments to serve their large customer base.

Global Chickpea Flour Market: Players

Some of the key players in the chickpea flour market includes Ingredion Incorporated, Best Cooking Pulses, Inc., AGT Food & Ingredients, Diefenbaker Seed Processors Ltd., and Jain group of Companies, among others. Companies in the global chickpea flour market focus upon expanding their product portfolio through new product launches.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



