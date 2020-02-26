Chemical Catalyst Market 2020 Analysis by Size, Share, Growing Demand, Trends, Regions, Companies & Forecast to 2025

The global chemical catalyst market size is driven by growing demand for chemicals in various industries like personal care products, petroleum, ointments, food products, packed food and modified dairy products. Chemical catalyst is garnering popularity as it reduces the manufacturing cost of chemicals, petrochemicals and polymers. Various types of catalysts available in the market are zeolites, chemical compounds, enzymes and metals used in production of various daily need products. Growth in economic factors like rising population along with growing economic development in developing countries, alert and strict environmental rules with respect to emissions from vehicles, and the growing number of users for individuals are the factors that drive the market growth. Chemical catalyst market share is growing owing to increased investment in research and development even during the economic slowdown.

On the basis of raw material, chemical processing catalysts market uses Zeolites, Metals and Chemical compounds and many others. Metals is further segmented as Base Metals and Precious Metals. Chemical compounds is further segmented Peroxide, Acid and Amines and others. Chemical catalyst find applications in many industries like Petroleum refining, Polymer, Chemical synthesis, Environmental. Petroleum refining is further divided as FCC, Alkylation, Hydrotreating, Hydrocracking, and Catalytic reforming. Chemical synthesis is further divided as Polyolefins, Adsorbents, and Chemical catalysts. Polymer is further segmented as Ziegler-Natta, Reaction Initiator, Urethane, Chromium, Single-site and others. Environmental is further divided as Light duty vehicles, Heavy duty vehicles, Motorcycles and others

Global chemical catalyst market size is segmented on the basis of region as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to the high number of active pharmaceutical ingredients producers in China. Some of the key players in the chemical catalyst market share are BASF, Albemarle Corporation, ExxonMobil, Johnson Matthey and AkzoNobel N.V., W.R. Grace & Company and many others.

In the recent scientific age, catalysis has gained importance in industrial and academic research with substantial probable applications in agrochemicals, fine chemicals, polymers, petroleum, electronics, stationary sources, environmental cleaning and pharmaceuticals affecting our day to day lives. In the year 1836, term ‘catalysis’ was invented by Berzelius, Swedish chemist whereas Ostwald in the year 1895 systematically described it as “Catalyst increases the speed of chemical reaction devoid of hampering the location of the equilibrium”. In the year 1909, a noble prize was bestowed to Ostwald for his innovative work in the chemical sector.

One of the studies specify that the environmental catalysts for emissions conversion/ reduction will be responsible for the growth value of greater than 4.6% p.a. however, the petrochemical catalyst will boost faster. Catalysts of polymerization are projected to display a value of more than 4% p.a and the refining catalysts increasing at about 3.8% p.a because of the infringement through EVS and the gains of efficiency.

Chemical catalysts are getting popular due to the reduction in the manufacturing cost of chemicals, polymers and petrochemicals. Several types of catalysts available in the market are chemical compounds, metals, enzymes and zeolites utilized in the production of numerous products of day-to-day life. Stringent and alert environmental rules with respect to emissions from vehicles, increase in the number of users and rise in the economic factors such as increasing population together with increasing economic development in emerging countries are the factors responsible for fueling the growth of the chemical catalyst market. Market share of a chemical catalyst is augmenting due to the growing investment in research and development activities through the economic slowdown.

On considering the types, the market is divided into biocatalysts, heterogenized homogenous catalysts, heterogeneous catalysts and homogenous catalysts.

Biocatalysts: Biocatalysts are the nucleic acids or natural proteins utilized to catalyze the precise chemical reactions other than the living cells. Natural proteins are acquired from microbes, plants and animal tissues. Eco-friendliness, mild reaction, high efficiency and high selectivity are responsible for their utilization on large scale and creating biocatalysts as a substitute to the conservative industrial catalysts.

Heterogenized homogenous catalysts: Heterogeneous catalysts in contradiction to their homogenous counterparts are complex to increase practically. The reason is a complication that prevents their examination at the molecular level and growth with the help of structure-reactivity interactions.

White Paper on “Selective Catalytic Reduction: Important For Controlling NOx Emissions“

Nitrogen oxide emissions are contributing to the global environmental problems, including photochemical smog, acid rain and elevated fine particulate levels. To understand this better this white paper highlights information regarding the legislative and regulatory factors responsible for controlling the emission of NOx. This paper will also provide the details regarding Selective Catalytic Reduction i.e. SCR and its role in controlling the emission of NOx along with its future prospects. This report also focuses on temperature application range for different catalysts. The future developments mentioned is useful for increasing the market of selective catalytic reduction in the future.

Case Study on “Catalytic Oxidizer – An Alternative to Chemical Catalyst is Changing the World“

This case study highlights Anguil Environmental Systems, Inc.’s dedication towards sustainability and keeping the environment clean. The company is a legal provider for energy recovery systems, water treatment systems and air pollution controls and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the U.S.A. with the offices in Asia and Europe and agents situated locally and across the globe. Anguil has developed a catalytic oxidizer which is used by other companies for reducing the Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs), Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), Nitrogen Oxides (NOx), process odors and several water contaminants along with emissions of hazardous pollutants like propane, heptane and hexa

