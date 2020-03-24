Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market to Experience Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2019-2025

The global Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:

Each market player encompassed in the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

Market Segmentation

Based on the type, the global CBRN security market has been segmented into chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear security. In 2016, among various types, nuclear segment is expected to dominate the market followed by chemical. Based on the function, the global CBRN security market has been segmented into protection, detection, decontamination and simulation. In 2016, among various functions, protection segment is expected to dominate the market followed by detection.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa and Latin America. Based on the type, the market has been categorized into chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear security. Additionally, the market has been segmented on the basis of functions which include protection equipment, detection equipment, decontamination equipment and simulation equipment. The market size and forecast from 2017 to 2025 have been provided in the report.

Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological. And Nuclear Security Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players profiled in this report include Survitec Group (United Kingdom), Tingley Rubber Corporation (United States), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc (United States), MKU GmbH (United States), Blücher GmbH (Germany) and Supergum International (Israel) for CBRN boots. AVON Protection Systems, Inc (United States), Scott Safety (United States), 3M Company (United States), AVEC CHEM s.r.o (CZECH REPUBLIC) and Respirex International Ltd (United Kingdom) for CBRN filters. HDT Global (United States), Alaska Structures (United States) and Air Shelter USA, LLC (United States) for CBRN shelters. W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc (United States), Blücher GmbH (Germany), Paul Boyé Technology SAS (France), Supergum International (Israel) and Dharma Magna (Indonesia) for CBRN fabric gloves. Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Survitec Group (United Kingdom), Respirex International Ltd (United Kingdom), ISOVAC Product LLC (United States) and GOETZLOFF GmbH (Austria) for CBRN ISOPOD. AVON Protection Systems, Inc (United States), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), 3M Company (United States), Honeywell International Inc (United States), ILC Dover (United States) and Micronel Safety USA, LLC (United States) for CBRN PAPR. AVON Protection Systems, Inc (United States), Scott Safety (United States), Shalon-Chemical Industries (Israel), MSA (United States), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) and Supergum International (Israel) for CBRN mask. Honeywell International Inc (United States), REX-Gummitechniken GmbH Co.KG (Germany), Ansell Ltd (Australia) and Guardian Manufacturing (United States) for CBRN rubber gloves.

The segments covered in the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security market are as follows:

Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market, 2016 – 2025: By Type

Chemical

Biological

Radiological

Nuclear

Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market, 2016 – 2025: By Function

Protection

Detection

Decontamination

Simulation Systems

Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market, 2016 – 2025: By Geography