Cheddar Cheese Market: Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2017 to 2022

Intense Competition between Top Players Paves the Way for Better Quality

In the cheddar cheese market, prominent manufacturers are focused on increasing their production capacity and improving quality of their products. Companies are also collaborating with local dairy farmers for constant supply of milk and to offer innovative solutions to dairy farmers. Some companies in the cheddar cheese market are focused on developing advanced dairy processing plants.

For instance, in September 2019, Arla Foods will scale up its commitment to develop a sustainable dairy sector in Nigeria.

In June 2019, Sargento Foods Inc. received two honors for product innovation from American Business Awards and Food Processing magazine.

In July 2019, Arla Foods agreed to a new brand license for Middle East cheese business with Kraft Heinz.

In May 2019, Almarai Company announced the completion of the acquisition of 100% shares in Premier Foods LLC.

In April 2019, Sargento Foods Inc. launched a new ‘Reserve Serie’ for its cheese products.

In March 2019, FrieslandCampina explored new options to build a sustainable dairy processing plant in Netherlands.

In January 2018, Savencia SA acquired OAO BELEBEY, a manufacturer of pressed cheeses in Russia.

In May 2018, the company announced the acquisition of Rogue Creamery, which is an artisan cheese company.

In May 2017, Schneider Electric announced that Almarai expanded its Schneider Electric deployment as part of a Smart Manufacturing initiative by deploying Line Performance Suite.

Modern Trade – Most Popular Sales Channel in the Cheddar Cheese Market

Among various sales channels of the cheddar cheese market modern trade sector has relatively more shares than other sales channels, which is likely to grow at a moderate growth rate during the forecast period, however the online retail sector shows lucrative growth rate during the forecast period in cheddar cheese market by the end of 2029. Currently, the cheddar cheese market is dominated by Europe, but in the forecast period APEJ is likely to create profitable opportunity for manufactures.

