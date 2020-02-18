Chalcedony Earrings Market Astonishing Growth | Dinari Jewels; Crystal Hills Organics; Wanderlust Life; T&CO.; The Jewellery Channel Limited; GEMPORIA LTD; others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Chalcedony Earrings Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Dinari Jewels; Crystal Hills Organics; Wanderlust Life; T&CO.; The Jewellery Channel Limited; GEMPORIA LTD; Stauer.com; Ana Silver Co.; GEMSTONES JEWELRY STORE PVT. LTD.; NOVICA United, Inc.; Pyramid & Precious International; BLOOM JEWELRY LLC; Semper Amare; Celtic Rings Ltd; Ross-Simons; Sofia Jewelry; YAA YAA LONDON among others.

Global chalcedony earrings market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.67% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

In April 2019, Flutterby announced that the “Lona Earrings” available in two variants of “Green Amethyst” and “Aqua Chalcedony” will be available at a discounted rate of twenty pounds enabling greater volume of consumers to partake in shopping for these accessories. The website will also be available to offer renewed product range and collections as they look to expand their capabilities to fulfil the needs of their customers

Chalcedony Earrings Market Trends | Industry Segment by Type (Chalcedony & Diamond, Chalcedony & Gold, Chalcedony & Silver, Others), Application (Decoration, Collection, Others), Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Teleshopping, Online), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Chalcedony earrings are jewellery accessories that are premium and luxurious. They are made of chalcedony which is a type of quartz which has significantly small amount of crystals while consisting of agate, onyx, carnelian, bloodstone, jasper and chrysoprase. It is generally a translucent material and derives its properties from various different mineral included in its composition.

Market Drivers:

Various shifts in fashion trends giving rise to greater demands for natural gemstone accessories and jewellery is driving this market growth

Growing adoption for gemstone jewellery by the youth/millennial population is expected to propel the growth of the market

Increasing demand for lightweight jewellery products coupled with birth gemstones from the developed regions of the world is another factor boosting the market growth

Various medicinal benefits along with enhancing the confidence and stimulating benefits offered by these products also drives this market growth

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the lack of dependability on online modes of buying jewellery is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Confusions regarding the visual presentation of chalcedony to jade gemstone also restricts this market growth

