Ceramic Proppants Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments2018 – 2028

Trends and Prospects

Although sand-based proppants are the most common form of proppants used in the oil and industry as they are readily available at low cost, ceramic proppants demonstrate significantly higher strength as compared to other proppants. The report observes that uniform round share of ceramic proppants offer higher strength than silica proppants and resin-coated proppants, which makes the ideally suitable for the hydraulic fracturing of deep oil and gas spectrum. This is the primary factor driving the demand in the global market for ceramic proppants. Additionally, ceramic proppants are also used to enhance the conductivity of middle and deep oil wells.

The manufacturing process of ceramic proppants is environment-friendly, as it uses raw materials such as bauxite. As the concerns to preserve the nature escalates across the globe and several governments across the world offering incentives for the use of eco-friendly processes, exploration companies are increasingly using ceramic proppants.

Global Ceramic Proppants Market: Geographical Evaluation

Geographically, the global market for ceramic proppants can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. Currently, North America serves the maximum demand for ceramic proppants due to the increased demand coming from oil exploration companies. Continued high prices and recovery in natural gas prices would prolong the oilfield activity and eventually will act as a primary driver for ceramic proppants. The region of Asia Pacific is expected to show sturdy growth due to the slow increment in the oil and gas drilling operations. The Middle East countries, who have vast mining infrastructure, are actively investing in drilling multi-stage oil wells and exploring new regions to well for. As a result, the demand for ceramic proppants in this region is projected for a robust growth rate.

Some of the key players operating in the ceramic proppants market are Badger Mining Corporation, Fores LLC, Carbo Ceramics, JSC Borovichi Refractories Plant, Momentive Speciality Chemicals Inc., and Imerys S.A.

