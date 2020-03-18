(2019-2025) Cement Market Opportunities | with Industry Size and Competitor Analysis | Aditya Birla Ultratech, CNBM International Corporation

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global Cement Market is anticipated to worth USD 439.15 billion by 2018, with a CAGR of 6.8% during 2019-2025. Cement is a dry powder that acts as a glue to give strength to the structure. The demand for cement relies on construction and building activities and overall infrastructure development.

Cement is the primary ingredient for concrete and mortar, which are widely used in the construction industry, and hence, a rise in construction or building activities will mostly spur the cement market globally. It is one of the most abundantly produced materials due to its widespread usage in concreting, minimum cost, and the geographic abundance of its main raw materials. It is composed of calcium silicates, calcium aluminates, and calcium aluminoferrite minerals. The demand for cement is surging due to the growing requirement for the construction of institutional buildings for the education and healthcare sectors, which is anticipated to drive the market in the coming years.

Moreover, supportive regulations and favorable government policies, such as Housing for All and smart cities, are expected to trigger the demand for cement in residential and commercial applications in developing and underdeveloped countries. The initiative, such as the Cement Action Plan, a part of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development´s (WBCSD) Low Carbon Technology Partnerships, is accelerating the deployment of low-carbon solutions in the cement industry. Furthermore, investment in R&D for regional expansions is the key strategy adopted by the key players to strengthen their position in the cement market as smaller companies are keen to collaborate with existing key players to strengthen their foothold in the global market.

Global Cement Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Aditya Birla Ultratech, CNBM International Corporation and other global players such as CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Heidelberg Cement AG, Italcementi, InterCement, LafargeHolcim, SCG, Taiheiyo Cement Corporation, Titan Cement Group, Votorantim, and Anhui Conch Cement are the leading players of glass packaging market across the globe. Key companies are forming joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions to increase their market share and product portfolio.

Blended cement projected to be the most dominant product of the Global cement Market.

The blended products segment dominated the global cement market with the maximum market share of the total cement market and projected to lead the market over the forecast period 2018-2025. Owing to its benefit, such as typically lower costs and better environmental profile than straight Portland cement. Cement firms have also started increasing the use of cementitious materials such as fly ash and blast furnace slag in their products, which reduces the level of carbon dioxide emissions from the production of Portland cement clinker. The usage of this brand varies dramatically. For Instance, in China, more than 90% of demand is attributable to blended cement, while in the US, the demand is less than five percent.

Non-residential and Infrastructure sectors are projected to be the leading segment of the overall Cement market during the forecast period.

Non-residential/Infrastructure sector dominated the global cement market and is expected to hold its dominance in the coming years. Moreover, the mega projects such as China’s One Belt and One Road (OBOR) infrastructure program are likely to surge the demand for cement over the forecast period. Also, the increasing urbanization is leading to steady growth of cities, which in turn is estimated to contribute to the growth of this segment. However, this factor is projected to provide a significant push to residential construction. On the other hand, residential construction across the globe has also increased significantly over the past few years. The residential sector is one of the major consumers of cement in many countries due to favorable demographics, improving disposable incomes, and the growing trend of nuclear families.

Key Development in Cement Industry

July 2014, Aditya Birla Ultratech acquired two units of Jaiprakash Associates in order to increase the firm’s production capacity to 100 metric tons per year by 2020.

During 2017-18, Ultratech commissioned a Greenfield clinker plant with a capacity of 2.5 MTPA and a cement grinding facility with 1.75 MTPA capacities in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. The company is expecting to complete a 1.75 MTPA cement grinding facility and a 13 MW waste heat recovery system by September 2018 at the same location.

In May 2018, Ultratech Cement decided to acquire the 13.4 MTPA capacity cement business of Century Textiles and Industries.

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. BlueWeave has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients.

