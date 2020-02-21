Cellular IoT Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Cellular IoT Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Cellular IoT Market was valued at USD 1.86 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 9.85 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 23.2% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=5691&utm_source=ITN&utm_medium=002

The main companies operating in the Cellular IoT market are listed in the report.

Sierra Wireless

Qualcomm Technologies

Sequans Communications S.A.

ZTE Corporation

Gemalto NV

u-blox

Telit Communications

Ericsson AB

ARM Holdings

Huawei Technologies Co.

Mediatek Vodafone Group plc