CBCT Extremity Scanner Market Latest Advancements and Demand Analysis by 2030 – Carestream Health, PLANMECA OY, CurveBeam

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “CBCT Extremity Scanner Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global CBCT extremity scanner Market is estimated to be over US$ 111.31 Mn by 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2030.

The consistent market growth can be attributed to several factors, which have led to its wide-scale adoption. Point of care diagnosis, lower radiation dosage, and better patient comfort are anticipated to further contribute to the substantial growth of the CBCT extremity scanners between 2019 and 2030. However, affordability-related constraints in emerging economies may hamper the global CBCT Extremity Scanner Market to a certain extent.

Major Players of CBCT Extremity Scanner Market:

Some of the prominent players in the CBCT extremity scanner market include Carestream Health, PLANMECA OY, CurveBeam, and Cefla S.C., among others

To obtain better insights pertaining to the market scenario, prominent players are increasingly focusing on collaborative initiatives with several institutes, research centers, and companies. For instance, in August 2018, Planmed Oy and Disior Oy entered into a collaboration & distribution agreement. This new agreement allows Planmed to integrate Disior’s orthopedic analysis software with Planmed Verity, a high-tech CBCT scanner for diagnosis and treatment planning.

Table of Content

UNIQUE SELLING PROPOSITIONS (USPs)

Comparative Assessment: CBCT VS Spiral CT Comparative Assessment: Weight-Bearing VS Non-Weight-Bearing System Pricing Assessment Usage Frequency of Extremity CT Compared To DR System

6.GLOBAL CBCT EXTREMITY SCANNER MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE

Lower Extremities Upper Extremities

7.GLOBAL CBCT EXTREMITY SCANNER MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PATIENT POSITION

Standing Position Seated Position Supine Position

8.GLOBAL CBCT EXTREMITY SCANNER MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER

Hospitals Diagnostic Clinics

