Catechin Market Scope Assessment 2017 – 2025

Notable Developments

Anticancer effects of catechin green tea has been widely studied. In recent years, the catechin market has witnessed growing numbers of research on understanding the molecular mechanism of the compound that may be utilized in treating neurodegenerative diseases. Researchers contend that catechins may be helpful in managing Alzheimer’s disease (AD) by essentially correcting the imbalance of antioxidant properties and ROS in the affected.

A number of animal as well human studies in recent years have aimed at studying the beneficial effects of catechins in hard-to-treat diseases. The inclination of researchers to use catechins in onco-immunotherapeutic agent against the treatment of glioblastoma is a case in point. To this end, researchers have been working on the toxicity profile of stability, bioavailability, and toxicity of epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), particularly in mice models.

A spate of studies have borne favorable results, thus expanding the potential of the global catechins market considerably.

Global Catechin Market: Regional Assessment

Regionally, both developing and developed regions of the world are emerging as potentially lucrative or promising in the catechin market. Asia Pacific has shown a vast potential, attributed to the strides that functional foods industry has taken in the last few years. Moreover, emerging economies of the region has seen rising industry funding on research and development activities. North America has remained as a lucrative region in the global catechin market for quite some time. The demands for novel ingredients for functional food and beverages have stirred notable developments in the regional market.

