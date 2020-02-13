Castor Wax Market Market New Study Shows Widespread Development, Growing Success by Key Players

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Castor Wax Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Koster Keunen, Inc. (United States), Natural Pigments (United States), Jayant Agro-Organics Limited (India), Gokul Refoils and Solvent Limited (India), Adya Oils and Chemicals Limited (India), Liaoyang Huaxing Chemical Group Corp (China), Hokoku Corporation (Japan), etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Summary:

Industry Background:

Castor Wax and Oil is used in numerous applications ranging from pharmaceutical to cosmetic industries for manufacturing paints, soap, cosmetics, varnishes, adhesives, lubricants etc. This Wax and Oil are primarily used in the production of castor oil derivatives which again are valuable chemicals used for industrial application. Moreover, with growing productivity as well as others driving factors will generate significant demand across the global market. Asia Pacific is one of the major manufacturers of castor oil and castor oil derivatives.This growth is primarily driven by Can be used for the Treatment of Rheumatism and Effectively Reduces the Symptoms of Arthritis.

Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident Growing Applications from the Healthcare Sector especially Skin Care, . The Consumer Goods sector in the Asia Pacific region has been increasing at a strong rate and further growth is expected to be witnessed over the forecast period, owing to the robust investments and expansion in production facilities in the region. Major Vendors, such as Koster Keunen, Inc. (United States), Natural Pigments (United States), Jayant Agro-Organics Limited (India), Gokul Refoils and Solvent Limited (India), Adya Oils and Chemicals Limited (India), Liaoyang Huaxing Chemical Group Corp (China), Hokoku Corporation (Japan), BOM Brasil Oleo De Mamona Ltd (Brazil), Enovel (Brazil) and Frank B. Ross Co. Inc. (United States) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

Key Developments in the Market:

On June 27th, 2018, one of the world’s leading processors, refiners and marketers of natural waxes, ‘Koster Keunen Holland BV’ and Hammonia Oleochemicals GmbH, Hamburg have concluded a strategic partnership for the distribution of natural waxes throughout Germany. Start of the cooperation is the 1st August 2018. In this respect, Hammonia Oleo is significantly enhancing its product portfolio within the natural wax segment.

On September 26th, 2018, the castor oil processing company, ‘Jayant Agro-Organics Limited’ has yet again proved its dominance by bagging two awards including ‘The Highest Processors of Castor Seeds Oilcake’ and ‘The Second Highest Exporter of Castor Seeds Extraction’ in India.

Market Drivers:

Can be used for the Treatment of Rheumatism

Effectively Reduces the Symptoms of Arthritis

Market Trend:

Growing Applications from the Healthcare Sector especially Skin Care,

Introduction to Castor Wax with Minimal Side Effects

Restraints:

Lack of Awareness about the Useful of Castor Oil Direct

Volatility in Castor Oil or Vax availability due to Fluctuations in Castor Productivity

Opportunities:

Robust Adoption of Castor Oil in Cosmetic Products and Provides Effective treatment for dandruff that is caused by Seborrhoeic Dermatitis

Challenges:

Can Induce Birth in case of Pregnant Women and Excessive Adoption can also cause Diarrhea

