Castor Oil Market Growing Production, Demand and key Players: N.K.Proteins Pvt Limited., JAYANT AGRO-ORGANICS LIMITED., AMBUJA solvex pvt. ltd., others

Global castor oil market is projected to rise to USD 1678.10 million by 2026, undergoing with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the growing demand for biodegradable products and its derivatives in major end-use industries.

The Castor Oil Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Castor Oil market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: N.K.Proteins Pvt Limited., JAYANT AGRO-ORGANICS LIMITED., AMBUJA solvex pvt. ltd., Adani Group, Wilmar International Ltd, www.rpkagrotech.com, Gokulrefoil, Adya Oils & Chemicals Ltd., www.tajagroproducts.com, Girnar Industries, Kisan Agro., Gokul Agro Resource Ltd., ITOH OIL CHEMICALS CO., LTD., HOKOKU Co.,Ltd., NK Industries Limited. and others.

In May 2019, Patanjali Ayurved announced that they had acquired Ruchi Soya for an insolvency auction bid of approximately Rupees 4,325 crores. This acquisition is expected to improve their capabilities especially in offering oil-based products, due to the manufacturing plants associated with Ruchi Soya.

Unique structure of the report

Castor Oil Market Trends | Industry Segment by Product Type (Cold Pressed Castor Oil, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Jamaican Black Castor Oil, Dehydrated Castor Oil, Others), Application (Lubricants, Biodiesel, Cosmetics & Pharmaceuticals, Plastics & Resins, Others), End-Use (Chemical Industry, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic & Personal Care, Food & Beverage) Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Traditional Grocery Stores, Discount Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail)

Castor oil is a type of plant oil that is pressed from castor beans. Castor oil is colourless to almost pale yellow colour, and has a unique taste and scent. It has multi-purpose usage, and is used in several industries like cosmetics, food, medicinal, plastics and resins, chemicals, plastics, lubricants etc. It is most commonly used for skin and hair development. Castor oil shows high density, powerful thermal conductivity, which has resulted in it being used in soaps, cosmetics, paints, dyes, inks etc.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for petroleum products, has led to a price hike in petrol and diesel. Biodiesels are used as an alternative, which can be derived from castor oil

Rising income, standards of living and supportive socio-economic trend

Castor oil is has more health benefits and is a cheaper alternative. Hence, it has obtained a substantial stand in food processing, flavouring, adhesives

Market Restraints:

Continual fluctuation in prices of castor seed as a result of unstable supply chain is expected to hinder the growth of the overall market.

Lack of credibility has limited their use to small proportions of farmers

At the Last, Castor Oil industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

