Cashmere Clothing Market 2020-2025 Consumption, Market Players, Suppliers, Market Dynamics, Types, Applications & Regions

Cashmere wool is commonly known as Cashmere, it is one of the rarest natural source of fiber available in the world. It is not a wool but a hair that comes from goats in Gobi desert from the region of Northern China to Mongolia. During the molting season of the goats i.e. May and June the locals comb the belly hair, sort it and send for further processing called dehairing unit. It is further exported to Europe, for converting to fine yarn with the help of spun process.

Cashmere clothing market share includes various types of sweaters, trousers, coats and various other garments. Cashmere clothing market share is growing owing to its increased popularity as an ideal material for fine woolen wear. Cashmere is almost 8 times warmer than wool and it is extremely soft in texture. Clothing made of Cashmere are often considered as a luxury product to be owned by the rich and famous. In western countries, owning a pure cashmere garment is a matter of pride, apart from the fact that it is much warmer than normal wools.

The cashmere clothing market trend indicates growth owing to several factors, the main ones being that it is extremely light weight and keeps the user warm along with enhancing the aesthetic appeal. Cashmere clothing have a classic style and toughness and easy to wear. Cashmere has high moisture content in the wool and hence it is easily adjustable to temperatures. These factors are helping the growth of market.

At the same time, cashmere is costly and is present in a limited quantity, these are some factors that are restricting the development of cashmere clothing market share. The global cashmere clothing market size is segmented based on by type, by applications, by User and region. Segmentation on type is done as Sweaters, Coats, Trousers, Dresses and others. In the colder regions possession of sweaters and coats woven with cashmere is considered to be a status symbol owing to high product cost. Segmentation on end-user is done as Male, Females and Children.

Key players in cashmere clothing market share are Loro Piana, Ermenegildo Zegna, Brunello Cucinelli, Malo, Pringle of Scotland, Alyki, TSE, Ballantyne, Gobi, GOYO, SofiaCashmere, Autumn Cashmere, Maiyet and many others.

Based on region the global cashmere clothing market share, segmentation is done as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. China is the largest supplier of cashmere and fulfills almost 70% of the market requirement. For China, the largest destination for export is Italy. China has various manufacturing units of leading brands however the consumption is very low.

The various segments of cashmere clothing market share are,

By Type:

Sweaters

Coats

Trousers

Dresses

By end users:

Female

Male

Child

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America and Middle East and Africa

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘pure cashmere market:

– Future prospects and current trends of the pure cashmere market by the end of forecast period. (2017 – 2025).

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations across the world

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, applications and types.

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market.

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

