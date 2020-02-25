Care Management Solutions Market Share, Size; Developing Technologies, Market Trends, Progress Insight, Competitive, Regional and Global Industry Forecast to 2026

T he Care Management Solutions Market analysis document comprises of primary, secondary and advanced information about the global market with respect to status, trends, size, share, growth, and segments in the forecasted period. Competitor moves like product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions and the respective effect on the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values have been studied completely in the report. The Care Management Solutions Market analysis document has CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2019-2026 for the market. The last section covers the evaluation of probabilities of the new investment projects and overall research conclusions are offered.

The Global Care Management Solutions Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 9.29 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 31.10 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 16.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population over the world and various initiatives taken for promoting healthcare IT.

Market Definition: Care management solutions help healthcare providers in managing data relating to their members. It also enables healthcare providers to achieve their goals faster and make better decisions by providing population management solutions for checking costs without compromising the quality. Government bodies, employer groups and healthcare payers are mainly using care management solutions for addressing the healthcare management needs.

Market Drivers:

• Increasing occurrences of chronic diseases has increased the market growth

• Rising adoption of technologically developed solutions for reducing paperwork, duplication of testing and cost will act as a major market driver

Market Restraints:

• High cost of deployment is acting as a major restraint for the market

• Rising occurrences of data breached is also acting as a major market restraint

Global Care Management Solutions Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as company’s processes and cost structures are also analyzed in this Care Management Solutions report.

This Care Management Solutions Market report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin Care Management Solutions by regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America) and other regions can be added.

List of the Leading Companies that are operating in the global Care Management Solutions Market are:

• EXL

• Casenet LLC.

• Medecision

• ZeOmega

• Cognizant

• Cerner Corporation

• Allscripts, TCS Healthcare Technologies

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• IBM Corporation

• Health Catalyst

• WellSky

• Salesforce.com

• i2i Systems

• Pegasystems Inc.

• Epic Systems Corporation

• athenahealth

• TriZetto Corporation

• McKesson Corporation

• AxisPoint Health

Global Care Management Solutions Market Segmented by Component (Software, Services),

Global Care Management Solutions Market Segmented by Delivery mode (On-premise, Cloud-based, Web-based)

Global Care Management Solutions Market Segmented by Application (Disease Management, Case Management, Utilization Management, Other)

Global Care Management Solutions Market Segmented by End-User (Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers, Other)

The Care Management Solutions Market report highlights the key players and the latest strategies including company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, new product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve, segmentation in terms of region and industry competition, profit and loss ratio, and investment ideas.

Key Developments in the Market:

• In May, 2018, Allscipts acquired HealthGrid Holding Company in order to expand the Allscripts FollowMyHealth platform that offers patient engagement solutions to connect consumers with providers.

• In March, 2018, Philips Wellcentive announced a partnership with Holon solutions to offer patient insights in EHRs of healthcare providers which enables them to make appropriate decisions at point of care.

Research Methodology: Global Care Management Solutions Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Following 15 Chapters represents the Care Management Solutions Market globally:

Chapter 1, enlist the goal of global Care Management Solutions Market covering the market introduction, product image, market summary, development scope, Care Management Solutions Market presence;

Chapter 2, studies the key global Care Management Solutions Market competitors, their sales volume, market profits and price of Care Management Solutions Market in 2019 and 2027;

Chapter 3, shows the competitive landscape view of global Care Management Solutions Market on the basis of dominant market players and their share in the market growth in 2019 and 2027;

Chapter 4, conducts the region-wise study of the global Care Management Solutions Market based on the sales ratio in each region, and market share from 2019 to 2027;

Chapter 5,6,7,8 and 9 demonstrates the key countries present in these regions which have revenue share in Care Management Solutions Market;

Chapter 10 and 11 describes the market based on Care Management Solutions Market product category, wide range of applications, growth based on market trend, type and application 2019 to 2027;

Chapter 12 shows the global Care Management Solutions Market plans during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027 separated by regions, type, and product application.

Chapter 13, 14, 15 mentions the global Care Management Solutions Market sales channels, market vendors, dealers, market information and study conclusions, and appendix and data sources.

