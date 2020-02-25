Cardiogenic Shock Market – Analysis and Forecast up to 2019 – 2025

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Cardiogenic Shock market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

The drug treatment for cardiogenic shock consists of vasopressors, vasodilators and diuretics. Vasopressors augment the cerebral and coronary blood flow during the shock. Vasodilators assist in relaxing the vascular smooth muscle and systemic vascular resistance (SVR), allowing for improved forward flow and the development of optimal cardiac output. Diuretics are applied to decrease peripheral edema and plasma volume. They initially decrease the cardiac output and consequently blood pressure with a compensatory increase in peripheral vascular resistance (PVR). Common therapeutic sub-segments include epinephrine, milrinone, dopamine, dobutamine, norephinephrine, and levosimendan. Other options used in serious emergency treatment are electrical shock, temporary pacemaker implant, and intravenous drug delivery. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global mortality rate after contracting cardiogenic shock ranges between 70% – 90% and is noted to be the leading cause of death in acute myocardial infarction.

The various types of cardiac dysfunction caused due to cardiogenic shock are systolic dysfunction, valvular dysfunction, diastolic dysfunction, cardiac arrhythmias, mechanical complications, and coronary artery disease. The surgical treatment against cardiogenic shock comprises coronary artery bypass surgery, heart pumps, heart transplant, and to repair heart injury.

The diagnostic segment of the global cardiogenic shock market consists of electrocardiogram, echocardiogram, cardiac catheterization, chest x-ray, and coronary angiography. Other lab tests include analysis of blood chemistry, arterial blood gas, complete blood count, cardiac enzymes, and thyroid stimulating hormone.

Global Cardiogenic Shock Market: Regional Analysis

North America was observed to be the leader among all key regions in the global cardiogenic shock market for 2016, in terms of demand for diagnoses and treatments as well as rate of technological and procedural advancements. North America also holds a high level of social awareness regarding heart health, further driving the market within this region. Europe was the second-largest cardiogenic shock treatments market and one of the leading research destinations for cardiac diseases.

Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world are observed to be highly lucrative treatments for cardiogenic shock drugs diagnosis and treatment over the coming years. These regions currently lack advanced infrastructure and disease awareness, but the ongoing development in these regions is expected to assist the market growth in the future. The growth prospect in Asia Pacific and Latin America is expected to be very high due to the presence of emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil – countries that are primarily focusing on the investments in healthcare sector.

