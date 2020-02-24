Carbon Nanotubes Market Growth Factors Analysis, Product Overview and Share Forecasted to 2025

The research report is specially designed for the various global carbon nanotubes markets with precise information of key region expansion status, competitive landscape analysis, and development trends. The research report contains a decision view on the global carbon nanotubes market. Additionally, the market segmentations also have been explored on the basis of past, present, and future trends of this market. Besides this, the report gives a complete analysis of the leading service providers in the CNT market.

Request sample copy of this report at: https://adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/781

By 2025, the global carbon nanotubes market size is estimated to reach USD 2.86 billion. Increasing demand for coatings and composites in the plastics, construction, automotive, batteries, energy markets, aerospace, and metals is expected to drive global carbon nanotubes industry over the coming years. Apart from automotive and electrical & electronics, the energy sector is expected to be promising for carbon nanotubes manufacturers. Electrodes based on carbon nanotubes are ten times thinner and offers nearly 100 times higher conductivity as compared to amorphous carbon electrodes. Growing demand for lithium-ion batteries with higher conductivity in electric vehicles is expected to open new avenues for carbon nanotube market growth over the coming years.

Global aerospace & defense industry market size was more than USD 2 trillion in 2017. Strong passenger travel demand, increasing military expenditure, and increasing commercial aircraft production is expected to drive global aerospace & defense industry over the projected period. Capability and superior properties to enable the designing of lightweight parts is expected to increase market concentration over the coming years. CNT’s are extensively used in the external surface of aircraft to protect them from damage. It also finds application in the rudder, wings, fuselage, and other components. Moreover, heat fluxes without burning, and high temperature resist makes CNT best suitable for high-velocity missiles. The development of the global A&D sector is anticipated to drive the global carbon nanotube (CNT) market growth over the forecast period.

Browse complete Global Carbon Nanotubes Market Report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/carbon-nanotubes-market

Asia Pacific accounted for more than 45% of the global carbon nanotubes market share in 2017. Growing automotive and construction industry in India, China, Japan, and South Korea is expected to offer a lucrative opportunity for CNT manufacturers over the coming years. Growing economic development, increasing purchasing power, and high penetration of consumer electronics in Asia Pacific are expected to increase the adoption of carbon nanotubes over the projected period.

Nanocyl SA, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Cnano Technology, Arry International Group Limited, Arkema, Carbon Solutions, Inc., CNT Co., Ltd., Cheap Tubes, OCSiAl, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, Nano-C, and Continental Carbon Company are key manufacturers operating in global carbon nanotubes market. The global carbon nanotubes market is highly consolidated in nature as leading manufacturers accounted for more than 60% of overall market share in 2017. In addition, a large number of small manufacturers are operating in India, China, and Brazil.

Manufacturers operating in this industry are adopting M&A, facility expansion, and new product development strategies to strengthen their distribution network and gain market share. For instance, in 2019, SABIC, a Saudi based manufacturing company engaged in chemicals, fertilizers, petrochemicals, and industrial polymers, acquired Black Diamond Structures, a company specialized in producing carbon nanotubes. Adding BDS product portfolio such as MOLECULAR REBAR in SABIC’s specialty business is expected to open new avenues beyond the energy storage industry. In addition, in February 2017, LG Chem started operation of a new carbon nanotube plant in South Korea with an annual production capacity of 400 tons.

Key segments of the global carbon nanotubes market

Product Overview, 2015-2025 (Tons) (USD Million)

Multiwall Carbon Nanotubes

Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes

Manufacturing Method Overview, 2015-2025 (Tons) (USD Million)

Chemical Vapor Deposition

Catalytic Chemical Vapor Deposition

Arc Discharge

Laser Ablation

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Tons) (USD Million)

Polymers

Energy

Electrical & Electronics

Others

End-Use Overview, 2015-2025 (Tons) (USD Million)

Automotive

Aerospace & Defence

Construction

Healthcare

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (Tons) (USD Million)

North America

S.

Europe

Germany

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Enquire for buying Global Carbon Nanotubes Market Report at: https://adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/781

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX75204, U.S.A.