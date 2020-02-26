Carbon Fiber Market by Segmentation Analysis 2019-2028

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Carbon Fiber Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.

The report analysis the leading players of the global Carbon Fiber market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Carbon Fiber market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Carbon Fiber market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Carbon Fiber market.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Carbon Fiber from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Carbon Fiber market

competitive landscape. The study also provides market attractiveness analysis on the basis of fiber type, technology, and application which are benchmarked based on their growth rate, market size, and market share.

The study provides a decisive view of the global carbon fiber market by segmenting it in terms of fiber type, technology, and applications. Based on fiber type, the carbon fiber market has been classified into PAN- based, PITCH-based, and others. In terms of technology, the carbon fiber market has been divided into prepreg layup, pultrusion, winding, press & injection molding, and others. Based on application, the market has been segregated into automotive, construction, aerospace & defense, sports & leisure, marine and oil & gas, wind energy, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for carbon fibers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Each of these regions are further analyzed on country level for major countries in each region.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global carbon fiber market. Key players include Teijin Ltd., Hexcel Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Kureha Corporation, SGL Group, Kemrock Industries and Exports Ltd., DowAksa, Cytec Industries Inc., and Formosa Plastics Corporation.

Carbon Fiber Market, by Product (Tons, US$ Mn)

PAN-based

PITCH-based

Others

Carbon Fiber Market, by Technology (Tons, US$ Mn)

Prepreg Layup

Pultrusion

Filament Winding

Press & Injection Molding

Others

Carbon Fiber Market, by Application (Tons, US$ Mn)

Automotive & Transportation Interior Exterior Others

Construction

Aerospace & Defense

Sports & Leisure

Marine and Oil & Gas

Wind Energy

Others

Carbon Fiber Market: Regional Analysis (Tons, US$ Mn)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The global Carbon Fiber market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that’s better than others.

We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Carbon Fiber market. This helps us to comprehensively analysis the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Carbon Fiber market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.

Carbon Fiber Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.

Market Size by Application: This section includes Carbon Fiber market consumption analysis by application.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Carbon Fiber market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

Carbon Fiber Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Carbon Fiber market value chain, and sales channel analysis.

Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.