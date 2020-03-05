Carbon Black Market: Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2027

In 2018, the market size of Carbon Black Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Carbon Black .

This report studies the global market size of Carbon Black , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Carbon Black Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Carbon Black history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

Global Carbon Black Market, by Grade

Reinforced Grade

Semi-reinforced Grade

Specialty Grade

Global Carbon Black Market, by End-user Industry

Tire Manufacturing Passenger Car Tires Truck & Bus Tires Other Tires

Non-tire Rubber Goods

Plastics

Paints & Coatings

Inks & Pigments

Others (Li-ion batteries, Adhesives & Sealants, etc.)

Global Carbon Black Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Takeaways

Global and regional market share of the carbon black market in terms of volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn), by different grade and end-user industry segments for the period between 2018 and 2026

Detailed analysis of the country-level demand for carbon black in countries/sub-regions including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Russia & CIS, China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, and South Africa with respect to different grade and end-user industry segments for the period from 2018 to 2026

Technical overview of the carbon black production process

Key indicators, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global carbon black market

Import–export analysis of the carbon black market in major countries across all regions

Price trend forecasts of the global carbon black market in terms of grade and regional segments

Value chain analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the global carbon black market

Regulatory landscape and SWOT analysis

Market attractiveness analysis of the global carbon black market, by grade and end-user industry segments

Key findings for the carbon black market in each region and in-depth analysis of major grade and end-user industry segments of the global carbon black market, in terms of volume and value

Competition matrix of key players operating in the market and market share of major companies

Detailed company profiles of 16 market players

In-depth PEST analysis of the carbon black market in each region.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Carbon Black product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Carbon Black , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Carbon Black in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Carbon Black competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Carbon Black breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Carbon Black market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Carbon Black sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.