Carbon Black Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Carbon Black Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global carbon black market was valued at USD 11.67 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 17.35 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Carbon Black market are listed in the report.

Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited

Cabot Corporation

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Phillips Carbon Black Limited

Toray Industries

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd.

OMSK Carbon Group OOO

Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black

Ltd.

OCI Company Ltd.

China Synthetic Rubber Corporation