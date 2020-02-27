CAR-T Cell Therapy Market to Show Outstanding Growth by 2025 – Profiling Global Players Industry Developments, Outlook, Current Trends

The report titled, “Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Report, History and Forecast 2018-2026” has been recently published by TMRR. The authors of the report have done extensive study of the global CAR-T Cell Therapy market keeping in mind the key aspects such as growth determinants, opportunities, challenges, restraints, and market developments. This analysis will enrich the ability of the companies involved in the global CAR-T Cell Therapy market to make precise decisions. The report also emphasizes on the current and future trends in the global CAR-T Cell Therapy market, which may bode well for the global CAR-T Cell Therapy market in the coming years. Impact of the driving factors on the global CAR-T Cell Therapy market growth has been mapped by the report. Besides, factors that are likely to challenge the global CAR-T Cell Therapy market growth in the years to come are discussed by the industry experts in the report.

Notable Developments

Certain developments happening in the market place are transforming the landscape. Some of these are outlined below.

In 2017, U.S. FDA approved Tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah), CAR-T cell therapy which is historic in its right. It is used for treating ALL (Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia) in young adults and children. This happened in August and in October of the year, Yescarta for treating refractory or relapsed diffuse large B-cell lymphomas.

In 2018, the same treatment – Kymriah – was approved for another indication. It is diffuse large B-cell Lymphoma. The same year, both treatments were approved in Europe.

The global CAR-T Cell Therapy market is consolidated and highly competitive. Key names in the global CAR-T Cell Therapy market Gilead Sciences, Inc., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Immune Therapeutics, Celgene Corporation, Cellectis, Kite Pharma, Eureka Therapeutics, Juno Therapeutics, Sorrento Therapeutics and Novartis AG among others.

Global CAR T – Cell Therapy Market: Key trends and driver

The global CAR-T Cell Therapy market is on an upward growth curve owing to various trends and drivers. Some of the prominent ones are outlined below

Number of cases of cancer is going up, leading to a need for better therapies. And, this endeavour for reliable and effective approach is set to drive growth in global CAR-T cell therapy market. It might be pertinent to point out here that the number of patients reporting failure to certain therapies is also leading the global CAR-T cell therapy market onto a higher growth trajectory.

As a larger number of population is suffering from cancer, governments as well as pharmaceutical players are scurrying to improve outcomes, thereby, grabbing a large chunk of global CAR-T cell therapy market. And. Thus, it surprises no one that investments are pouring in to support research and development in a massive way.

Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market: Regional Analysis

Europe and Asia Pacific will hold a substantial share of the global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market owing to increasing cases of leukemia. North America and Europe will also see growth owing to a large patient pool, better healthcare infrastructure and good levels of awareness. Besides, research and development programs are increasing like that for Kymriah, mentioned above.. And, approvals are also contributing positively to the growth of the global CAR-T cells market. This awareness levels are also seeing a steep upward curve in the Asia Pacific region, creating lucrative opportunities for players operating in the global CAR-T Cell Therapy market.

The market is segmented as presented below:

Target Antigen

CD19

CD20

MESO

HER2

EGFRV III

Application

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Follicular Lymphoma

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Multiple Myeloma

The researchers have covered the various product type, end user, and application segments in the Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Report. They have studied the varieties of products available in the market. Assessment of investments and innovation in these products has also been mentioned in complete detail. The application segment also receives spotlight through evaluation of possible usages of products.

The regions covered in the CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Report includes Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe. The research report analyses all the factors augmenting each regional market. It provides the historic, current, and forecast figures for them. Changing government policies and political volatility have been discussed at great length in this chapter to offer clarity.

